Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Welcome First Child Together

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are officially reporting for mommy and daddy duty after welcoming their first child together. While neither LaBeouf nor Goth announced the birth, and representatives for the pair could not be reached, the proud new parents were spotted out and about in Pasadena, California on Friday, April 1. In the images, published by Page Six, Goth, 28, could be seen pushing a stroller. Details about their little one, including birthdate, sex, and name remain unknown at this time.

The Friday outing and subtle confirmation of the birth come just two months after it was confirmed that LaBeouf and Goth were expecting. In February, Goth was spotted running errands in Pasadena bearing a very obvious baby bump. The actress flaunted her baby bump in a white top and black leggings paired with some Birkenstocks and black sunglasses. At the time, neither Goth or LaBeouf's representatives would comment on the pregnancy. The couple did not publicly comment on the pregnancy news.

Goth and LaBeouf have kept an off-and-on romance ever since they first met while filming Lars von Trier's NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012. Goth later appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014. In 2016, the couple tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony. The pair's wedding was live-streamed, with LaBeouf later revealing that "the plan was for it to be a private deal, but... part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free -- part of the deal." Although he and Goth declined the offer to tape the ceremony, a recording of their wedding eventually made its way online.

"And I said, 'You know, we don't really need that as a matter of fact. We'll just take our private tape.' We got our moms there and they said, 'No problem.' We get back home and it's like, woah, hey listen, something changed,'" the actor recalled. "I call them up and they said somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ. I said, I understood. I checked with my girl and she said, 'Hey, what are you gonna do,' and you know, it's love. We're proud of it. It was love."

LaBeouf and Goth's union was short-lived, and in 2018 representatives for the couple confirmed they'd decided to call it quits on their relationship. In a statement, the reps confirmed, "Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private." After LaBeouf's breakup with FKA Twigs, the actor and Goth ignited rumors of their reunited relationship in April 2020 when they were again spotted wearing their wedding bands.