Shia LaBeouf Divorcing Wife Mia Goth, Already in New Relationship With FKA Twigs

Shia LaBeouf and his wife Mia Goth have officially filed for divorce.

The actor’s rep told PEOPLE Tuesday, “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.”

It was speculated that the two may have gone their separate ways after LaBeouf was photographed leaving FKA Twigs’ London home Tuesday according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

The two appear to have met during the filming of their upcoming movie, Honey Boy, which was written by LaBeouf and focuses on a child actor’s relationship with his alcoholic father.

The Transformers actor previously tied the knot with Goth in a private Las Vegas ceremony in October 2016.

FKA Twigs, meanwhile, was engaged to actor Robert Pattinson from 2015 before the two split in 2017, citing distance as a major factor in the end of their relationship.

And as the musician moves on, is the Twilight actor jealous of LaBeouf? Sources close to him told HollywoodLife he is happy for his ex no matter what.

“It’s really not in Rob’s nature to get jealous. If FKA is with anyone he only hopes that she is happy. Whether it is Shia or anyone else he is OK with it because, in life and relationships, you have to move on,” the source said. “What Rob had with FKA was special, they had genuine fun. But to be upset for someone else having a good time would be foolish. Now if FKA was in any trouble, that would be a completely different story but he is only interested in her well-being when he thinks about her. He is extremely adult about it because he knows they are broken up for a reason.”

They continued, “He learned a lot with his relationship and matured quite a bit from Kristen [Stewart]. If he was younger there might be an issue but Rob is a 32-year-old man who has his priorities and emotions in check and he is absolutely on board with FKA’s happiness. Drama is not something he worries about and he won’t have it in this situation either.”

A different source told the outlet, “Robert moved on quite some time ago. He was hooking up and having fun with Katy Perry much earlier this year, taking her to several local spots in Echo Park where he lives and loves to hangout. That was a fun fling for him. He moved on then and he’s still moved on now. He spent the summer with friends and was at his favorite place Chateau Marmont constantly enjoying himself.”

