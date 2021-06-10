Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Wears Mini Version of Her Australian Open Nike Outfit

✖

Serena Williams has the cutest mini-me on her hands! The tennis superstar's 3-year-old daughter Olympia is following in her mom's footsteps on the court, rocking a tiny version of the iconic black, red and pink Nike outfit Williams wore during the Australian Open earlier this year in a series of sweet photos shared to the Instagram account run by her parents.

Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, appears to be the one who posted the pictures to social media, as the athlete commented from her own account, "Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit," adding two eye roll emojis. "Oophhh I guess I'll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight," she joked. "And you wake up wondering why you have no battery LOL."

Williams' fans couldn't get enough of the mother-daughter moment. "Aww love the outfit - just like mama!" one person commented, as another wrote, "Look at this little outfit!! Adorable!! Watch out world!!" A third chimed in, "What a beautiful future tennis champion!! She’s adorable like her mommy!"

Ohanian is his wife's biggest fan, with the Reddit co-founder gushing on CBS This Morning over his wife's ability to balance her career as one of the best athletes in the world with being an excellent mother. Meanwhile, he added, he feels like he's still learning how to be the best dad he can be. "I had a kind of warped view of the path to excellence and the path to greatness being the direct result of just, pure work and that is obviously core to it, but one thing that I'm still working on is balancing that with time off, with time away, with time to reset and recharge," the tech entrepreneur explained. "And something [Serena] is really good at, is shutting it off and focusing on family time and personal time."

Ohanian added that while he's always a "smartphone away" from getting back into doing work, he said Williams keeps him on track when it comes to balancing his personal and professional life. "I want to be my best, I think we all do," he said. "We need more men talking about this stuff. I mean, so may career-driven men, as soon as you get them talking about their kids, you realize they care as much about this, they care more about this than their empires."