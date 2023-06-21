Zendaya Plays Tennis Superstar and Coach in 'Challengers' Trailer

Zendaya is taking her talents to the tennis court in her new movie. This week MGM released the trailer for Challengers which features Zendaya as a tennis superstar. The trailer shows Zendaya being involved with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor while showing off her tennis skills. Challengers is set to be released in theatres on Sept. 15.

"Tashi (Zendaya), a tennis player turned coach, has taken her husband, Art (Faist), and transformed him from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion," the synopsis states. "To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a 'Challenger' event — close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour — where he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick (O'Connor): his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend. Tensions run high on and off the court as old flames are reignited, competition builds, and love and careers hang in the balance; it's anyone's game. Challengers is the new movie from Luca Guadagnino."

Challengers is Zendaya's first film since Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in December 2021. This will be the first of two films for the two-time Emmy Award winner as Dune: Part Two is set to be released in November. In an interview with Vogue back in April, Zendaya talked about her role in the film.

"I knew enough about tennis, but not really. Like, I knew Serena Williams, right?" she said. "To be able to dive into that world and have to learn it myself, very hands-on, was really special. Now I think it's one of my favorite sports, especially to watch."

Fans can also see Zendaya in the hit HBO series Euphoria. The show was renewed for a third season last year, but the release date has not been announced due to the writer's strike. Last year, Zendaya talked about playing Rue on Euphoria.

"I get very emotional about I because I care about her a lot because she represents a lot of people that need a lot of love," she said at an FYC Emmy event at the Academy Museum, per Variety. "And she represents part of myself, and she represents part of ['Euphoria' creator] Sam [Levinson]. That means a lot to me, and I just want people to be able to heal through her."