Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Pose for Joyous Playtime Snap

Tennis legend Serena Williams, who stars in the Super Bowl LIII commercial for the dating app Bumble, shared an adorable photo with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Saturday.

In the photo, Williams, 37, and her 1-year-old daughter are seen playing in a colorful ball pit. “Nothing brings me more joy than my sweet [Olympia],” Williams wrote in the caption.

She tagged the Instagram page she and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, set up for Olympia. Ohanian also took the photo.

Williams was featured in Bumble’s “The Ball Is In Her Court” commercial on Sunday. Whitney Wolfe Herd and Williams told ABC News the ad will target women, who are not usually the target demographic for commercials during the Super Bowl.

“We are so, so proud to be in this together,” Herd said. “We are going into the Super Bowl, a moment that really, really emphasizes celebrating men and we are here to say that we are here as well.”

The commercial was made by an all-female team, too.

“That was really important to us, especially that we are airing this during the Super Bowl, something that is celebrated more for me. Why not make a huge statement, and not only in front of the camera but also behind the camera, which is so important to have that support behind the camera as well,” Williams explained.

Unlike many other dating apps, Bumble only allows women to start conversations with heterosexual matches. The app also includes verticals to meet business contacts and friends.

“It really talks about women embracing making the first move, whether it’s on a date, in terms of let’s go out on a first date, or making friends or just going in a business room and saying, ‘Listen, I want an opportunity to have an interview for this job,’” Williams told ABC News. “There’s nothing wrong with doing that.”

Before the game started, Williams shared the ad on her Instagram page.

“If I waited for change to happen, I never would have made a difference,” Williams said in the narration. “So make the first move. Don’t wait to be told your place. Take it. Don’t wait for people to find you. Find them: in work, in love, in life. And most of all don’t wait to be given power because here is what they won’t tell you: We already have it.”

The ad was directed by A.V. Rockwell, and includes images of Williams meeting with young fans and a photo from her wedding to Ohanian. The couple married in November 2017 and welcomed Olympia two months earlier.