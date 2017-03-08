Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Files for Divorce From Husband Romain Dauriac

Scarlett Johansson has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Romain Dauriac, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The Avengers actress’ attorney, Judith Poller, allegedly delivered divorce papers to Dauriac’s lawyer, Harold Mayerson, on Tuesday.

The couple has been married since 2014 and share 3-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac. Page Six reports that Mayerson claims Johansson and Dauriac have not agreed on where they want their daughter raised and that this may be a major issue in during their divorce proceedings.

“He would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling,” Mayerson told Page Six. “It will be an interesting process.”

Rumors of their split began in January when the actress was seen without her wedding ring. Since then, the two have been spotted out in public together.

