Scarlett Johansson Pregnant: Black Widow Fans Rejoice Over Her and Colin Jost's Big News
Fans couldn't be happier for Scarlett Johansson amid her reported baby news. On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the Black Widow actress is pregnant with her first child with husband Colin Jost. Johansson is already mom to 6-year-old daughter Rose, whom she shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.
Although Johansson has not confirmed the reported pregnancy, a source told Page Six the actress "has been keeping it very quiet" and has been "keeping a very low profile." Coming amid the highly-anticipated release of the new Black Widow film, another source noted that Johansson "hasn't been doing many interviews or events to promote" the film, something they said is "surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer." Instead, she's been carrying out promotional appearances via Zoom and has only been shown from her shoulders up. A separate insider told the outlet, "Scarlett usually spends a lot of the summer out in Amagansett and Montauk, and you’d often see her walking her dogs on the beach or getting coffee. But this summer it seems like she is deliberately trying to keep a low profile."
Johansson is said to be due "soon," and she and Jost, whom she quietly married in October 2020 after three years of dating, are "thrilled" to be expanding their family. Fans, however, seem to be just as excited by the news, and as the pregnancy reports surfaced Tuesday, many flocked to social media to react and send the couple their congratulations.
scarlett johansson is pregnant with colin jost???? pic.twitter.com/oW9PBsepDi— rat king (@Julia82343896) July 7, 2021
"Scarlett Johansson is pregnant & I am so happy for her & Colin!" wrote one of the actress' fans. "Scar not being present for any of the Red Carpet's for Black Widow makes a lot of sense now. She's been keeping the pregnancy under wraps & I completely respect that."
AHHHH OH MY GOD I’M CRYING 🥺 pic.twitter.com/sq4iJiQepc— Daya Pacheco (@DayaPacheco7) July 7, 2021
"Scarlett Johansson is pregnant! I'm so happy for her and Colin!!" another fan celebrated, with somebody else adding, "SCARLETT JOHANSSON IS PREGNANT?! I'M SCREAMING I'M SO HAPPY FOR HER."
