Savannah Guthrie Opens up About How Daughter Vale Is Adjusting to Being a Big Sister

Being a big sister is great, but that doesn’t mean it’s always the best thing ever.

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie opened up to E! News about how her daughter Vale is adjusting to big sisterhood and said that while it’s good, the 2-year-old does miss being an only child sometimes.

“Vale is a great big sister. She loves Charlie, so that’s the good news. But she is a little more clingy. I definitely have noticed that there are little changes,” Guthrie said. “She’s still awesome and she’s a delight, but I think it’s a big deal in her little life that there’s this new person on the scene.”

We’re sure it’s a big change-up in the little girl’s life, but Guthrie made sure to emphasize that Vale is doing exceptionally well with all her new big sister duties.

“She’s a great big sis and she’s really loving,” Guthrie continued. “She’s always hugging him and kissing him and I have to say, ‘Gentle, gentle.’ Because her love is strong.”

If that’s not just the cutest thing, we don’t know what is. We have no doubts that little Vale will be an amazing big sister and stand by her little brother throughout his whole life.

