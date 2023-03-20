See Bruce Willis' Family Sing to Him on His 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis, and their daughters got together on Sunday to sing happy birthday to the Hollywood legend. Willis, 68, celebrated his first birthday since he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The video gave fans a rare look at Willis, who stepped back from acting in 2022 after he was diagnosed with aphasia.

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore captioned the video. "Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes – we all feel them." Moore, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, are parents to daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29. Willis and Heming, who married in 2009, are parents to daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

Willis' family shared with fans last month that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which impacts the actor's ability to communicate. "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," Heming wrote on Feb. 16. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Frontotemporal dementia is caused by damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, according to the National Institute on Aging. The condition can cause many different symptoms, including trouble communicating, difficulty working, or difficulty walking. The disorders usually happen at younger ages than other forms of dementia and are progressive. The conditions get worse over time and some people may only show one symptom in the early stages. There are no cures or treatments to slow the progression of the disease.

Scroll on to see how Willis' family celebrated his birthday.