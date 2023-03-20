See Bruce Willis' Family Sing to Him on His 68th Birthday
Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis, and their daughters got together on Sunday to sing happy birthday to the Hollywood legend. Willis, 68, celebrated his first birthday since he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The video gave fans a rare look at Willis, who stepped back from acting in 2022 after he was diagnosed with aphasia.
"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore captioned the video. "Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes – we all feel them." Moore, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, are parents to daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29. Willis and Heming, who married in 2009, are parents to daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.
Willis' family shared with fans last month that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which impacts the actor's ability to communicate. "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," Heming wrote on Feb. 16. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
Frontotemporal dementia is caused by damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, according to the National Institute on Aging. The condition can cause many different symptoms, including trouble communicating, difficulty working, or difficulty walking. The disorders usually happen at younger ages than other forms of dementia and are progressive. The conditions get worse over time and some people may only show one symptom in the early stages. There are no cures or treatments to slow the progression of the disease.
More pictures from the party
Moore later posted a gallery of photos from the party on Monday.
'My numero uno Bruno'
"Happy birthday to my numero uno Bruno," Tallulah wrote. "Feeling awash with all the good energies and love headed this Willis way! I love him and he loves me – what a delight!"
'Send all of your love, tenderness, care and prayer his way'
"It's his birthday so send all of your love, tenderness, care, and prayer his way for a moment," Scout wrote. "Happy birthday to one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad. What a privilege to have this man as my father and learn so much about life, joy, mischief, and art through him."
Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it's a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone. So I'm trying to be with both today," she continued. "Grief is a price I'll always pay to know what it is to feel such love. I'm sending my love to anyone who has ever felt their capacity stretched by the enormity of love and the humanness of grief. I love you."
'Happy brithday daddio'
"Happy Birthday Daddio," Rumer wrote. "I love you to the [moon]. You are so cool." Rumer also included the video of the family singing "Happy Birthday."
'Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness'
Heming shared a video message with fans, thanking them for their love and support at this difficult time for Willis' family. "I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you. Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I see you and I deeply understand your journey as well," she wrote.
'He is pure love'
Heming also shared the above reel to mark Willis' birthday. The montage includes intimate videos of the family together. "Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too," Heming wrote.