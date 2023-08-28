Royal Expert Calls on King Charles to Make Peace With Prince Harry

It's safe to say that King Charles' relationship with his children is frosty at best. On top of being British and royalty, the king and his sons seem to be on different paths for how their lives should play out. According to Express, one royal source is urging the king to change direction swiftly.

Dr. Tessa Dunlop spoke with the To Di For Daily podcast and revealed that she expected more of an act of forgiveness from Charles, instead of the typical "never complain, never explain" existence the Royal Family reportedly has as their motto.

Dunlop notes that Harry isn't even too harsh on his father in his memoir, Spare, and there is even a sympathetic streak penned for the current king within the tome. "I feel Charles, I kind of know this actually, he's a kind man... We all have failings, even Harry in his book doesn't really ever bring down his dear Papa," Dunlop says. "I want him to do his best again."

Dunlop also notes that Harry only noted that Charles was an "inattentive" father but he did not "undercut" his son. Express cites a passage from Harry's memoir to best illustrate this.

"He wasn't great at showing emotions under normal circumstances, how could he be expected to show them in such a crisis?" the prince wrote. "But his hand did fall once more on my knee and he said: It's going to be OK. That was quite a lot for him. Fatherly, hopeful, kind. And so very untrue."

That last bit aside, that seems to be the extent of love you must expect from a royal family member. Either way, Dunlop sees the solution as something more public from the palace side of the feud.

"I felt that [Charles, William and Kate] could have offered the hand of reconciliation and really forgiveness which is required on their part because he's been a bit public and underhand by Harry to say the least. I would have liked to have seen that done more publicly for me personally," she says. "I still feel conflicted. I feel that he did something quite brave, he did it in a slightly foolish way and I want Charles and William to recognise their larger, more important, better-funded positions and just extend that hand over the Atlantic like Jesus on water."

She also notes just how difficult it must have been to strike out at the institution that gives your entire family structure that many can't compare with. It seems a bit alien when someone who was raised behind castle walls to suddenly enter the normal world. One minute you're abdicating the throne to marry the woman you love and the next you're having lunch with Hitler.