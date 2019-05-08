The Royal Baby Has Made His Debut, but Fans Online Want a Name

Just two days after welcoming their first child together, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their debut as a family of three via video giving fans their first look at the royal baby, though they failed to announce baby Sussex’s name.

The royal couple stepped out on Wednesday, May 8 at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle, where, nearly a year ago, Queen Elizabeth had thrown them a reception following their royal wedding. However, this time their outing was not for a celebration of their relationship, but rather a celebration of their newly expanded family.

In a short address to fans, the couple gushed over their son, informing viewers that he “has the sweetest temperament,” his looks “are changing every single day,” and that they are “just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.”

Royal onlookers have been sitting on pins and needles for any news regarding the newest member of the British Royal Family, and while the brief video address helped satiate some of those cravings, many are still anxiously awaiting the announcement of the royal baby’s name.

I’m obsessed!!! Big congrats to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the beautiful baby boy!!! Tell me his name already!! #BabySussex #RoyalBabyName @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/JcDF42pSwO — Farron Salley (@wpbf_farron) May 8, 2019

I don’t really care much about the Royals, but I wonder what the reasoning is behind not announcing their babies name. Seems like a way to build even more hype or something? #BabySussex #PrinceGary — Gareth (@zarbicore) May 8, 2019

Meghan Markle really is a breath of fresh air. She looks beautiful before and after pregnancy! Prince Harry looks Over the moon. They make such a beautiful family. Hopefully they decide on the baby name soon! He’s so cute. #RoyalBaby #RoyalBabyName — R O S A (@officialrosaura) May 8, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had welcomed their first child at 5:26 a.m. on Monday, May 26, with the little one ticking in on the scales at seven pounds, three ounces, and while Prince Harry had addressed the crowds only hours later, he admitted that they were “still thinking about names.”

“The baby was a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it. That’s the next bit,” he said, adding that fans could expect an announcement in two days’ time.

That means that it is likely that baby Sussex’s name will be announced sometime today or tomorrow, and fans already have a few choice favorites.

Currently, betting odds show James and Alexander topping the lists, while Arthur, Edward, and Oliver follow close behind. However, many more fans online are rooting for Spencer, Theodore, and Albert.