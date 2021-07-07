Royal Baby Lilibet's Birth Certificate Shows Eyebrow-Raising Detail About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

✖

A month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child together, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s birth certificate has been released. Along with confirming details about the littlest royal that were already provided, including that Lili was born on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, it also provided one eyebrow-raising detail in regards to Harry and Markle's names.

According to PEOPLE, which obtained a copy of the birth certificate, Markle did not use her royal title. On the certificate, Harry's first name is listed as "The Duke of Sussex," with "His Royal Highness" as his last name. Markle's name, however, is listed as Rachel Meghan Markle, with her royal titles not provided. The certificate stands in stark contrast to older brother Archie’s birth certificate. Released just 11 days after his May 2019 birth, Harry's name was listed as "His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex" while Markle was listed as "Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex." Also in contrast were their occupations, which were not provided on Lili’s birth certificate. On their son’s birth certificate, their occupations were listed as "Prince" and "Princess of the United Kingdom."

The change follows Harry and Markle's exit as working royals. The couple announced in January 2020 that they would "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family" and instead "work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." Buckingham Palace confirmed in February of this year that the couple officially retired. A statement read, "following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

As part of their departure as senior royals, the couple's military, Commonwealth, and Charitable associations were "returned to Her Majesty" to be "redistributed among working members of The Royal Family." Additionally, it was announced last year that while the couple would retain their His/Her Highness titles, they would no longer use them. The couple are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Markle welcomed Lili on Friday, June 4. She is eighth in line to the throne. Like her older brother, she does not have a royal title. However, when their grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes king, they will automatically inherit prince and princess titles as grandchildren of the monarch.