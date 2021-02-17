✖

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "probation" year comes to an end in March, the two are awaiting a significant decision in regards to their royal titles. Being just one year from stepping down and away from the royal family comes to a head on March 31, and technically when Queen Elizabeth would make the call on if or how they would hold their titles. However, according to royal sources, she's not fond of the idea of them being "half in, half out." Most familiar with the royal family think the two will lose their royal patronages, which represent their involvement with a number of U.K. charities that were gifted to them by the Queen.

The decision was to be made on the last day of March, however, according to PEOPLE, an official announcement will more than likely be made sooner rather than later. Although the couple no longer use their respective His/Her Highness titles, they are expected to retain them, along with their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. Nonetheless, there are some things they will lose if they were to relinquish their royal patronages. Harry would lose the Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Football League, and the London Marathon. He would also lose his honorary military appointments, but would love to keep them according to the Daily Telegraph considering he's a former Army captain.

For Markle, the former actress would lose the National Theatre. While there is some to lose, the two would still hold on to quite a bit. Harry would still hold his Invictus Games Foundation and his personal charity Sentebale that helps combat HIV/AIDS in South Africa. He would also move forward with WellChild, while Markle would retain her animal rescue charity Mayhew, and Smarkworks that helps women with the job application process.

While the Queen has shown her support for the couple — who are expecting their second child together — she does have a hard time with them being financially independent and holding their titles at the same time. Sources tell the outlet that her view of their circumstances are that they can't be "half in, half out" noting, "It was clear to her from the start that a hybrid role is not an option." Since stepping down just under a year ago, Harry and Markle have landed deals with Netflix and Spotify. They also plan on sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for an intimate interview following their exciting news. No matter the decision, a royal insider did say that "Harry will always be a great ambassador for this country."