Rosie O'Donnell Responds to Daughter Vivienne's Criticism Over 'Normal' Upbringing on TikTok

Rosie O'Donnell clarified her comments after daughter Vivienne said she did not have a "normal" upbringing. She shared a TikTok on August 5, explaining her previous response to her daughter's video about her childhood.

Although O'Donnell initially joked that she was "normal," she later acknowledged that she was wrong, conceding that Vivienne was right."Listen, I knew what she was talking about," the actress shared. "It's not normal to have three lesbian mothers and have one of them be famous and get in a fight with the president for five years or more."

"She's right to say that it wasn't a normal upbringing like all of her friends and it's okay, you're allowed to express your feelings in our family, even if you do it online in a funny manner," O'Donnell continued. "I replied, I thought in a funny manner, saying I was going to tell all her secrets."

"But I don't have any secrets from her," she added. "She's a great kid, always has been."

Vivienne initially shared a playful TikTok on August 4, addressing fans who think she was "normally" raised by her celebrity mom."I love all these comments about how Rosie kept my life normal. No offense, mom, no, that never happened," said the 19-year-old in the video. "She just didn't really inform us about anything. I think that was more it. Because once I would find out, she'd be like, 'Vivi, come on, you know that. Like, you know that.'"

She added, "She has done so much for me, and I'm so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but one thing she's not done is normal." In response to one of her followers' comments, "Are any moms normal though!?!? "Vivienne wrote, "definitely not."

The post was a response to comments she received following another video she shared earlier in the week, revealing that when she was growing up, "this beautiful woman" had attended her birthday parties with her children.

"I just never had any idea who the f– she was," she continued, adding that it wasn't until viewing an award show with her mom at 12 that she realized who the woman was. While watching TV one night, they noticed "it's Mo, getting a f– award. And I'm like, 'Wait, Mo is Madonna?!' Had no idea it was Madonna until I was 12, and it was the same thing with Oprah," she explained. Viewers commented on how well Vivienne's parents protected her from Hollywood.

O'Donnell responded to her daughter's comments later that day with her own video."Vivi, what do you mean I didn't do anything normal?" she asked. "I did normal things. I'm normal. I'm totally normal. Jeez, Viv. I'm gonna tell some secrets about you!"

Vivienne is O'Donnell's youngest child with her ex-wife, Sarah Hoskins, with whom she also shares Parker, 27, Chelsea, 24, and Blake, 22. In 2017, she also adopted 9-year-old Dakota with her late wife, Michelle Rounds.