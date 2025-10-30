Rosie O’Donnell Asks for Prayers for Her Daughter

Rosie O’Donnell is empathetic to her daughter’s struggles. Following her daughter Chelsea’s prison sentencing, she is asking for others to have the same compassion.

Chelsea has battled addiction for some time. She’s been in and out of rehab, and prison.

“I have compassion for those struggling with addiction- Chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children,” O’Donnell tells Entertainment Weekly in a statement about the 28 year old. “We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed.”

The comedian and former talk show host also shared a childhood photo of Chelsea on Instagram on Wednesday. “My child chelsea belle – before addiction took over her life,” the comedian wrote in her caption. “I loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed- #addiction awareness #love #family.”

Chelsea was sentenced to prison time following her probation being revoked recently. She’s been arrested three times in the past year on drug related charges, and pleaded guilty to one felony count of possessing methamphetamine, one felony count of bail jumping, and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Initially, she was sentenced to two years probation for each count, and had two additional charges dismissed: a felony count of narcotic drug possession and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia possession. The judge warned her at the time that she would be sent to jail if she got into any additional trouble.

At the time of Chelsea’s original sentencing, the former View co-host said in a statement: “Chelsea is currently in a drug rehabilitation program and doing quite well,” she wrote. “I am very proud of her progress — we (her family) support and love her very much and are grateful for the opportunity she has to improve her health and find a way to live a life of sobriety.”