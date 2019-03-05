Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Working to Improve Co-Parenting Relationship

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are “working hard” to peacefully co-parent their 2-year-old daughter Dream.

The former couple, who split in December of 2016 just one month after their daughter was born, are now on “speaking terms” and choosing to put their daughter’s best interest first despite reports of a tumultuous relationship, a source told Us Weekly.

“They are on speaking terms, and they are working hard to have a better relationship to co-parent Dream,” the source said.

The comment comes just a week after Chyna and her Keeping Up With the Kardashians ex took to Twitter to publicly address the state of their relationship and their commitment to their daughter.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter, referring to Chyna by her real name, Angela Renée White.

In her own post, Chyna said that she and Kardashian’s “only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

Those messages followed a series of bitter court battles and came just two weeks after Chyna , who also shares 6-year-old son King Cairo with ex-boyfriend Tyga, called out Kardashian and the rapper in an Instagram Live video.

“Ya know what’s so wild to me is that I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support or whatever and then we just went to court, or whatnot, and I tried to squash it, which I did,” she said. “But none of that comes out. It’s only negative s–t with Chyna, Angela White.”

“We went to court mediation and s–t and I squashed it ’cause I never wanted no money from Rob, ’cause it was never about that, period,” she continued. “I have kids by two guys that f–king tricked me, whatever, and they don’t give me s–t, no child support and I’m sick of that s–t. Rob didn’t help me, Tyga ain’t help me, Toni ain’t help me, but like try to like, smack me down, period, and I’m just letting y’all know this, all this s–t, I built BY MYSELF.”

In recent months, it had been reported that Kardashian and Chyna were possibly headed back to court to re-settled child support payments, as he had filed a petition to have his monthly payments lowered to a more affordable amount. It had also been reported that Chyna’s own mother suggested her daughter wasn’t suitable to parent Dream following a run-in with the law while on a Hawaiian vacation.