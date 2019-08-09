Ricky Martin Shares First Photo of Daughter Lucia

Ricky Martin is showing off his and husband Ywan Yosef’s 7-month-old daughter for the first time. The singer shared an adorable photo of Lucia seated atop Yosef’s lap in the first full photo of her the two have shared publicly. Dressed in a pair of striped shorts and floral-decorated top, Lucia held onto Yosef’s arm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Aug 8, 2019 at 11:38am PDT

“La luz de mis ojos,” Martin captioned the image on Thursday. The phrase translates from Spanish to “The light of my eyes.”

Yosef also shared the same image, writing, “baby Lucia Martin-Yosef being the LIGHT she is.”

Lucia was born to the couple on Christmas Eve, which also happens to be Martin’s birthday.

“We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us,” Yosef captioned a close-up photo of Lucia’s hands holding onto her fathers’.

“Both her beautiful brothers and me and Ricky have fallen in love with Lucia,” he added, referencing Martin’s twin sons Matteo and Valentino, whom they are raising together and who turn 11 this month.

Lucia was Martin’s special guest as he prepped for the 2019 Golden Globes in January, riding along in her stroller while he got a haircut hours before the show. Martin opened up to Extra‘s Mario Lopez on the red carpet of the awards ceremony.

“Since my twins were born, I wanted Daddy’s little girl. I want a big family, we want a big family. It’s been beautiful,” he told Lopez, adding that he and Yosef were “only starting” to expand their household.

Martin, 47, and Yosef, 35, began dating in 2016 and announced their marriage in January 2018.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know,” Martin told E! News at the time. “We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

Martin also told Out Magazine in 2018 he wanted his family to be an inspiration to others by normalizing a family with two dads.

“A lot of people tell me, ‘Well, your kids are on the covers of magazines and blah, blah, blah,’ and I’m like, ‘Yes because I want to normalize this,’ ” he explained. “I want people to look at me and see a family and say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that.’ It’s part of my mission. It’s part of my kids’ mission as well. My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom.”

