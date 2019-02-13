‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards ‘Touched’ by Support After Revealing Daughter Eloise Has Special Needs

Denise Richards is thanking fans for their support after she revealed her 7-year-old daughter, Eloise, has special needs.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Tuesday night premiere of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 and new reality TV series Mexican Dynasties, Richards opened up about the surge of support she and her daughter were met with after revealed the challenges facing Eloise.

“I was so touched at how supportive and really wonderful everyone has been, sharing their stories and bringing it out in the open” she told the outlet. “It was really pretty incredible.”

Richards had revealed earlier this month that Eloise, who she adopted as a single mom in 2011, suffers a deletion in chromosome 8, which she was diagnosed with two and a half years ago. Richards had chosen to open up about the issue after “it came up on the show, and people watching…would see different things about her. I had to talk about it.”

Richards revealed that Eloise, the youngest of her three children – she is also mom to 14-year-old Sam and 13-year-old Lola, who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen – failed to reach a number of milestones because her chromosomal disorder “has caused a lot of developmental delays for her.”

“She wasn’t able to sit up on her own for a very long time, and she didn’t start walking until she was 2, and that was with physical therapy,” she explained when speaking to PEOPLE.

“She can only say a handful of words,” she continued. “And there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she’s emotionally 3 years old. It’s been challenging. I’m learning every day because they don’t really have a road map for her particular case.”

After detailing her and Eloise’s experience, the RHOBH star, who married Aaron Phypers in September, was met with an overwhelming wave of support.

“This sounds like such a crushing condition. Sending Denise and her daughter all the strength!” Perez Hilton wrote.

“Eloise seems like a happy, beautiful child,” another person wrote. “Delays are just that and with your guidance there’s nothing she can’t or wont, overcome.”

Although she stated that she is still learning to navigate the best courses of care for Eloise, she is optimistic about her 7-year-old’s future.

“Every child is different,” she said. “You take care of your children no matter what is going on with them. I don’t know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what’s best for your children, and you just do it.”