‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Reveals 7-Year-Old Daughter Has Special Needs

Denise Richards is opening up about her youngest daughter, Eloise, who she revealed has special needs.

The 47-year-old mom of three told PEOPLE magazine that a chromosomal disorder “has caused a lot of developmental delays” for Eloise, 7. When Eloise was a baby, Richards noticed that she wasn’t reaching the typical milestones other babies were reaching.

“She wasn’t able to sit up on her own for a very long time, and she didn’t start walking until she was 2, and that was with physical therapy,” Richards said.

Eloise was diagnosed with a deletion in chromosome 8 two and a half years ago, but Richards is still trying to navigate how to best care for her daughter.

“She can only say a handful of words,” said Richards, who is also mom to daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, from her marriage to Charlie Sheen. Richards adopted Eloise as a single mom in 2011.

“And there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she’s emotionally 3 years old. It’s been challenging,” Richards added. “I’m learning every day because they don’t really have a road map for her particular case.”

But the newest cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills isn’t giving up hope.

“Every child is different,” Richards said. “You take care of your children no matter what is going on with them. I don’t know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what’s best for your children, and you just do it.”

Despite all the jobs she’s had in Hollywood, Richards said being a mom is what she’s “most proud of.”

“I’m most proud of raising my kids, especially in a time that is very different from how I was raised,” she said. “It’s extremely hard to keep children grounded. This is not an easy time to grow up.”

Richards and Sheen divorced in 2006 after four years of marriage and remain on good terms. In September 2018, Richards married actor Aaron Phypers just days after making their engagement public.

“The rumors are true,” Richards said on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “And this is my husband Aaron. And we just got married.”

Phypers adds, “We’re married. Love you, babe.”

Richards’ arrival to the set of RHOBH was met with pleasant reviews from the veteran housewives, who had nothing but kind things to say about their newest co-star.

“The thing about Denise is that she’s really chill and down to earth. But she will stand up for herself,” Camille Grammer told Us Weekly in September. “She won’t start the drama.”

“I really like Denise. Denise is very cool,” Erika Girardi agreed. “She’s been around a very long time. She knows what’s important and what isn’t.”