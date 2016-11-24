Reese Witherspoon Shares Adorable Snap of Son Tennessee on Set

(Photo: Twitter / @THR)

Looks like Reese Witherspoon has a new makeup artist!

The actress took to Instagram Wednesday to share an adorable snapshot of herself and her 4-year-old son Tennessee on set of her film Home Again. In the photo, Tennessee wields a makeup brush as he sits on his mom’s lap.

Introducing my new makeup man ❤️ #OnSet #HomeAgainMovie A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Nov 23, 2016 at 10:31am PST

“Introducing my new makeup man ❤ #OnSet #HomeAgainMovie,” she captioned the snap.

Along with Tennessee, Witherspoon will also be spending the holidays with her kids 17-year-old Ava and 13-year-old Deacon, whose father is Witherspoon’s ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

Phillippe recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how the two co-parent during the holidays.

“As a divorced dad we trade off, so last year my kids and I went to my parents in Delaware, this year they will be with their mom and I am shooting a movie up in Toronto,” he said, praising Witherspoon for being “healthy about how we do things.” “I am going to fly down to Philly and just have a Thanksgiving with my parents and the kids get to be with Reese.”

“You have to get to that point as a divorced parent, as any parent, where you’re not putting yourself first,” he added. “You want the kids’ experience to be its own and not like, ‘Well, I need to have my time!’ We have been very good about that.”