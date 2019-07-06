Reese Witherspoon Reveals Rare Photos With Sons Deacon and Tennessee on Family Beach Outing

Reese Witherspoon shared some unusually personal pictures from her Fourth of July celebration with her kids. Witherspoon tends to keep her family life private, yet this holiday she shared photos and video clips from her day out with her kids, including some footage of her and Deacon jumping off the side of a boat.

Witherspoon spent a day on the water with 15-year-old Deacon Reese, as well as her daughter, Ava Elizabeth and younger son Tennessee James. It was an idyllic way to spend the Fourth, with shimmering blue-green waters, a white sand beach and plenty of big jumps, slides and rides to keep them occupied.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Witherspoon shared a video of herself and Deacon jumping off of a boat, free-falling several feet before landing in the water with a splash. She wondered how she let her son “talk her into this,” tagging him in the caption and the clip.

Later on, she shared another clip of herself riding down a three-story water slide into the ocean below. This time around, Deacon was already at the bottom, waiting on a jet ski in case she needed a rescue.

“When challenged by 2 teenagers and hyped by friend, I accept challenge,” Witherspoon wrote.

Her Instgram story showed Deacon taking the same slide down, as well as other clips and pictures from their day in the sun. Witherspoon was clearly excited to share her carefree family day with fans and followers, even giving them the link to Deacon’s own Instagram profile.

Witherspoon shares Deacon and his older sister, Ava with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe. The two split up in 2006, when both kids were still young. Witherspoon remarried in 2011, and in 2012 they welcomed their son Tennessee James.

It appears Witherspoon is taking it slow with introducing her kids to social media. She posted one Boomerang video with Tennessee to mark the Fourth of July, and on her Instagram Story she posted a photo of the two of them walking hand-in-hand at the edge of the water.

Other than that she reserved her Instagram highlights for pictures of Deacon, who is older and is building his own Instagram following.

These days, many parents are weary of exposing their kids to social media too young, but it is clear that Witherspoon was too pleased with her perfect family day to keep it to herself.

Witherspoon stars in Big Little Lies, which is in the middle of a successful second season. The show airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.