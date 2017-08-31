Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Mom Life’ Moment Will Relate to All Parents
When it comes to gearing up for summer vacation with the kids, it's a difficult feat even for some of our favorite celebrities, like Reese Witherspoon who is proving all parents are alike.
The 41-year-old mom of three took to Instagram's carousel on Saturday to share affably relatable snaps of herself getting ready for vacation with her youngest, Tennessee James.
In the image captured during the midst of packing, Witherspoon can be seen hunched over a travel suitcase with her Draper James' Howdy cotton t-shirt on, heart-shaped sunglasses and an expression that epitomizes "mom life."
"This is what trying to pack for vacation with a little one looks like," she wrote alongside a laughing emoji with hashtags for "mom life" and "who can relate."
Aside from packing the essentials with her 4-year-old, Witherspoon also packed her latest book club read, The Alice Network.
Photo credit: Twitter / @THR
