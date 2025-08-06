Reality TV Star Reveals Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photo

Made In Chelsea star Jessica Woodley is excited to become a mother. The reality star announced her pregnancy by cradling her baby bump in a nature scene on Instagram.

This baby would make Woodley a first-time mom. She’s happy to share this experience with her partner, Mark Logan.

“Motherhood, Thankyou for choosing me my sweet child, It is an honour to grow you. You are my Guru now. Your daddy and I are waiting with open arms, Thankyou for blessing us with your grace,” she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends chimed in with their well-wishes. X Factor star Virginia Hampson posted, “Oh my goodness, congratulations my queen” while fellow Made in Chelsea star Caggie Dunlop wrote, “Oh congrats Jess!!!!”

Woodley joined the cast of Made In Chelsea and exited after two seasons. She quickly let her disdain for reality television be known.

In an online post, she wrote: “A little personal note to anyone on here who may be following me from when I was on a reality TV show. I just want to express how dangerous the nature of mainstream reality TV is…” MSN reports.

“The effects it can have on human being, to me it felt like I made a decision at a very young age resulting in what feels like identity theft,” she added. “We need to come together and cancel reality TV.. People have died I believe it is a very serious matter please respect me like I respect you. I really really encourage you to erase watching/ supporting these programmes. These big companies are slowly but surely destroying these people’s lives and mental health for your entertainment. Really really think about this, life is so precious.”

Made In Chelsea has been on for 25 seasons, first premiering in 2011. The show chronicled the lives of high society of Chelsea’s social scene, with 20-something-year-old residents of West London and South West areas of Belgravia, Kings Road, and Knightsbridge.