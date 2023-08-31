Reality TV Star Diego Bivero-Volpe's 2-Year-Old Daughter Has Died

Diego Bivero-Volpe's 2-year-old daughter Aurelia has died. The Made in Chelsea actor and his wife, actor/director Charlotte Carroll, shared the heartbreaking news that their daughter passed away following a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a rare type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. The couple welcomed Aurelia in April 2022 and learned of her diagnosis just a few months later.

"Dear friends and loved ones, It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of our darling Aurelia's passing. Our little girl went in peace surrounded by loved ones and in the loving embrace of her mother and I," the couple wrote on Aug. 14 on a GoFundMe page set up to help fund Aurelia's treatment. "In true Aurelia fashion, she left us not with a cry but with a big beautiful smile – frolicking fearlessly onto her next adventure. As we support her through to that next journey wherever that may be, her light continues to guide us through ours, shining bright with her characteristic joy and love."

Bivero-Volpe and Carroll continued, "Aurelia will always be the warrior Charlotte and I admire the most. Anyone that met her was constantly in awe of her resilience, intelligence, beauty and good cheer even through the toughest of times." They went on to share their gratitude for the "incredible support" of those who donated to the page, writing that they were "able to fight alongside her to provide her the most possible time and comfort. Our thanks and admiration for the contributions made here are boundless. Without them, the armies of doctors, nurses, healers, therapists, specialists and researchers that saw to her care would not have been possible. With the greatest of thanks and love, Charlotte & Diego."

Bivero-Volpe and Carroll welcomed Aurelia in April 2022, a year after the film The Topic, which documented their struggle to conceive, was released. In September 2022, according to 7News, they shared the heartbreaking news that their daughter was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (T-Cell). Although Aurelia underwent intensive treatment, just days after her second birthday, Bivero-Volpe and Carroll were told her cancer had spread to her central nervous system. At the time, a message shared to the GoFundMe page read, "it has in fact relapsed, at a very aggressive and rapid rate and a new course is urgent and necessary. We are told the relapse also has greatly reduced chances, putting her in the lowest quarter percentile." Aurelia was later rushed to hospital and given a set of spinal chemotherapies and a bone marrow transplant. Just four months later, Bivero-Volpe and Carroll shared their little "warrior" passed away.

Aurelia's "celebration of life" was held on Aug. 17, according to the GoFundMe page, which has since been closed. The page raised a total of £202,247 (more than $250,000), which Bivero-Volpe and his wife said they plan to donate to London children's hospital, Great Ormond Street.