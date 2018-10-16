R&B Singer Kehlani Pregnant With First Child

Singer Kehlani is pregnant and sporting a 4-month baby bump.

On Friday, the R&B singer, 23, announced via her social media channels that she is expecting her first child, a baby girl, sharing photos from a recent maternity shoot that showed off her 4-month baby bump.

“I’ve always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments… this was the HARDEST to hide,” the singer captioned the gallery of photos, which showed her cradling her growing baby bump.

“If you know me, you know i’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus,” the singer continued.

“I am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom i trust with my body and life after a very traumatic experience that had me afraid of interacting with men as a whole for what i was sure would be forever (i’ll tell that story when it’s time),” she wrote

Kehlani, whose hit songs include her “Ring” collaboration with Cardi B , “Good Life” with G-Eazy, and “What I Need” with Hayley Kiyoko, went on to address her daughter on the way.

“I knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn’t a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this. Dearest little girl, i am so proud to be your mommy,” she wrote. “I cannot wait to meet you, i know you will be 50,000 times more special than i can even imagine at this moment.”

“I am happy to document this journey and feel the freedom any pregnant person should,” she continued. “‘m looking forward to sharing my little world with you all… my partnership with my very best friend, our journey of conception, my choice for a natural home birth with my AMAZING midwives at @parteramidwifery and eventually… the little pumpkin! i am now a HOME. 4 months and counting with you, angel of mine. SHE DONT WANNN HIDE NO MO. we’re so ready for you mija!”

The singer, who came out as queer earlier this year, addressed those questioning her sexuality following the announcement on Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, according to E! News.

“People are saying how it’s completely shocking how I identified as bisexual or identified as queer, and all of the sudden I’m pregnant,” she said. “Even if I was 100 percent a lesbian that I still wouldn’t be able to have a baby. I think everyone should just mind their business when it comes to sexuality.”

The singer did not mention who the little one’s father is.