'The View': Raven-Symoné and Nicolle Wallace's Awkward Exchange Resurfaces

A clip featuring Raven-Symoné on The View has resurfaced online and has fans stunned. The That's So Raven star was a co-host on the roundtable for one season from 2015-2016 before announcing her departure in October 2016 to focus on the Disney+ reboot. While she's been in the business for over three decades, apparently, not everyone is familiar with her star power. A clip from The Cosby Show alum speaking with Nicolle Wallace, Whoopi Goldberg, and Candace Cameron Bure about fans who impose on celebrities for selfies and pictures has made its way back on social media. And Wallace's reaction has fans in an uproar.

"I mean I don't have a problem with selfies as long as you asked me first," the former child star said. "I don't like signing my name anymore 'cause my hand gets a cramp, but if you want me to vote for you —" she said before she was interrupted by Wallace, who asked her: "You're THAT famous?" The audience both laughed and gasped. Wallace noticed the perceived shade, and quickly told her co-host, "I'm sorry!"



Symoné's appeared shocked and appalled. Despite such, she joined in on the laughter and even told Wallace to "keep me in check." But fans who have recently seen the footage don't find it to be a laughing matter.

"Naur bc she is that famous but they decided to humble her like that," one Twitter user responded to the post. "Her face was like "uh yeah kinda" another wrote.

Symoné hasn't responded to the clip. When it first made airwaves in 2015, followers of the social media blog The Shade Room were quick to come to her defense.

"I'm happy she did not break a sweat & went along with the program," one user wrote. "The fact that she asked Raven was she even that famous...but don't nobody even kno who she is," another wrote.