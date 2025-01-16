Congratulations are in order for British musician Example and his girlfriend, Daisy Cox, who were surprised four weeks early by the birth of their first child together. The “Won’t Go Quietly” artist, real name Elliot Gleave, announced the birth of his son, Lucas Winter Cox Gleave, on New Year’s Day.

“Lucas Winter Cox Gleave Aka Lukey Baby… aka Gorge Lucas,” Example wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the newborn, his third child overall. He continued that Lucas “arrived 4 weeks ahead of schedule and he’s absolutely perfect,” calling his son the “best NYD present ever” and joking that “no one gonna forget his birthday ever.” He added of Cox, “Mummy and baby doing great.”

The following day, Example shared more about his son’s birth story on Instagram, revealing that Lucas was born at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. “I went straight from the hospital to home for a quick nap… had some beans on toast … Left Daisy and my Lucas for a moment whilst they recovered,” he wrote. The musician then “travelled to The Gabba with Evander and Ennio plus my mum and dad and sis and niece and nephew … couple of close pals showed up too … 9 hours after baby was born I went on stage to 30,000 people for the mid-innings set at the cricket.”

The proud father noted, “Sounds mad doesn’t it … but it’s absolutely nothing and completely insignificant compared to a woman giving birth to a beautiful little human being. Possibly the best day ever. If not then easily the best day of 2025.”

Example began dating art advisor Cox in 2023, five months after announcing his separation from wife Erin McNaught, with whom he shares sons Evander, 10, and Ennio, 7. The duo announced their marriage of nine years had come to an end in a joint statement at the time, writing, “At the start of the UK summer we decided to separate. We have had an amazing 11 years together, but just a few too many adventures.”

“Obviously we spent a lot of time behind the scenes trying to figure things out, but we came to the realisation that perhaps our time as a couple had just come to a natural end. So we have decided to go our separate ways whilst there is still an abundance of love and respect for one another,” they continued. “We have been Co-parenting happily and effectively now for almost half a year and our boys are surrounded with love.”

The exes said they have had “incredible support” from their family and friends “who are proud of how [they] are handling this separation” but asked for “space” as they focus on “our own well-being and most importantly, that of our children.”

“If you see us out and about together it’s still the same old Elliot & Erin,” they reminded. “Though we spend a lot of our time apart we still enjoy time together climbing, jogging, cinema, chasing kids around the park or getting coffee. Expect to see us out and about together with our children often.”

The statement concluded, “This is as amicable as it gets. Nobody is blaming anyone in all this. We are very happy that this is the right decision and hope that others can respect this too. Everything is as it should be.”