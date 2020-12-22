Rachel Zoe's 9-Year-Old Son Sky Hospitalized After Falling 40 Feet From Ski Lift

Rachel Zoe recently dealt with every parents' worst nightmare when her young son was hospitalized after falling from a ski lift. According to NBC News, Zoe's 9-year-old son Skyler fell from a ski lift during their winter excursion in Aspen, Colorado. The fashion designer explained on her Instagram Story that the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon. Her son was hospitalized following the ordeal and treated for minor injuries.

"Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw Sky wasn't on from the start,” Zoe said on her Instagram Story. She added that the ski lift operators ignored screams from herself and her husband, Roger Berman, to get them to stop the lift. The fashion mogul went on to say that she and Berman were left "shattered and numb" following the incident. She also said that it was a "miracle" that her son made it out alright and called the ski rescue team "heroes" for helping Skyler.

Zoe went on to share her appreciation for the kind words that she received from her fans in light of this ordeal. She also urged her followers to show their own children some extra love during this holiday season. She continued, “Sky was more braver than either of us and we continue [to] just kiss, hug, and simply just stare at him. Hug your babies extra from us today [sic].” Zoe wrote that her son was sore and a bit banged up after the fall, but that he was a "brave champion" for dealing with the situation. She also included a message directly from him in which the 9-year-old said, "I'm okay, I'm just sore." He then proceeded to walk around his room in order to showcase to his mom's followers that he was indeed doing alright.

Jeff Hanle, a spokesperson for Aspen Skiing Company, responded to NBC News' request for comment regarding this matter. He said in a statement that ski personnel responded to a report of a child hanging from a ski lift in the Buttermilk ski area, which is known for being the frequent host of the ESPN Winter X Games. Hanle said, “Resort employees were able to place a number of pads under the chair. The boy was released and dropped approximately 20 feet to the pads below, where ski patrol was on scene."