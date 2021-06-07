Princess Eugenie Shares New Photo of Son August in Series of Snaps

✖

Princess Eugenie is ensuring that her love of nature is passed down to her son, August Philip Hawke. After welcoming her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank in February, the royal mom of one marked World Environment Day over the weekend with an adorable new photo of her youngster, who is one of the youngest members of the British royal family.

On Sunday, Eugenie took to her official Instagram account to share a gallery of nature-filled images, giving fans a new glimpse of her son in the fifth image in the carousel. Offering a message of gratitude to the world "for giving us such a beautiful place to live," Eugenie said she wanted to mark World Environment Day 2021 by sharing "some photos over the years," as well as "more recent ones," that remind her "how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it." In the adorable new photo, Eugenie smiled for the camera as her son rested in a carrier on her chest, the mother-son duo surrounded by flowers and trees.

Eugenie welcomed August with Brooksbank, whom she married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018, on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement at the time that "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz." The statement added that members of the royal family were "delighted with the news." Eugenie then confirmed the birth herself with a sweet image shared on Instagram showing herself and her husband tenderly holding their son's hand.

Days after giving birth, the proud parents confirmed their son's name of August Philip Hawke, a moniker that holds significance, as his middle name pays tribute to individuals from both of their families. In a post, Eugenie explained, "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather [Prince Philip] and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

August is one of the newest members of the youngest royal family generation, which continues to grow. Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, announced in May that she is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi "in autumn of this year." Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, meanwhile, welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Friday, June 4.