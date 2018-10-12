See Princess Eugenie’s First Kiss With New Husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot on Friday, Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and the newlyweds concluded their ceremony by sharing their first kiss as husband and wife as they exited the chapel as photographers and fans looked on.

“Do you want to kiss?” Eugenie asked her husband as they arrived on the chapel steps.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brooksbank clearly answered his wife in the affirmative, as the two then shared a kiss in classic royal tradition in front of the crowd.

Eugenie married her longtime love in a gown created by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos that had been specifically designed with a low back to show off her scar from a surgery she had at age 12 to correct her scoliosis. The royal has been open about her condition and done work to raise awareness, and she is also a patron of the hospital where she was treated.

In an interview ahead of the wedding, Eugenie said, “I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that.”

The 28-year-old accessorized her gown with some royal jewels, donning an emerald tiara and matching earrings. Her tiara was the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, and her coordinating diamond and emerald drop earrings were a gift from her husband.

The couple followed the official ceremony with a short carriage procession, leaving Castle Hill and traveling along part of the High Street before returning to Windsor Castle via Cambridge Gate.

After the ceremony, the bride and groom and their guests headed to a lunchtime reception at Windsor Castle hosted by the Queen. Friday evening, guests will celebrate at a smaller evening reception at Royal Lodge, the York family home.

Eugenie and Brooksbank’s wedding was attended by several members of the royal family, including the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, served as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.

The bride and groom’s families were also in attendance, with Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, serving as her maid of honor. The guest list also featured a number of A-list names, including Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Cara Delevigne, Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams, James Blunt, Demi Moore and Liv Tyler.

Photo Credit: Getty / WPA Pool