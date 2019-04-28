Prince Harry Steps out in London on Meghan Markle’s Alleged Due Date

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, is reportedly in the final stretch of her pregnancy, but he is staying in the public eye.

The Duke of Sussex stepped out on Sunday to appear at the 2019 Virgin London Marathon, despite reports that his wife’s due date had arrived. This also conflicts recent reports that he was clearing his schedule to prep for the birth.

However, Harry may have just made an exception to his plans due to his passion for the marathon and its charitable endeavors. In an Instagram post, Harry declared his admiration for the event, as well as its participants and volunteers, alongside a gallery of photos from the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Apr 28, 2019 at 6:14am PDT

“Today, The Duke of Sussex, Patron of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, attended the 2019 London Marathon where he cheered on runners, thanked volunteers for their selfless support, and congratulated the winners,” the post read. “The Duke has been Patron of the Trust since 2012 because he believes that mental fitness is absolutely crucial to our wellbeing. These runners not only set a goal for themselves personally and emotionally, but the majority of runners choose to raise money for charity.

“It’s the perfect fusion of doing something good for yourself while doing good for others.”

He went on to laud the event’s charitable aspects and overall community feel that that it generates in London.

“The joyful atmosphere created by locals, tourists, families and friends speaks to the spirit of what community is all about — supporting one another, even complete strangers,” the caption read. “The London Marathon is the biggest one-day fundraising event on the planet. This year’s Marathon will see the total raised for charity surpass a record-breaking £1 billion. So for every runner, volunteer, sponsor and member of the public that has played a part in making today a success — thanks a billion!”

It is unclear exactly when Markle will give birth, but it is expected to happen in the coming days. The royal family has not commented on due date speculation except for Markle’s past confirmations that she is due in late April.

Photo Credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images