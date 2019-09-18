Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted out With Baby Archie on Pub Crawl

Ever since entering the world back in May, little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has been largely kept out of the public eye, but that changed several weekends ago when first-time parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their four-month-old son with them on a pub crawl in Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at The Rose & Crown, located just a short distance from their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, England, in what is believed to have been their first public outing as a family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to other patrons who spoke to the outlet, the family of three spent two hours at the pub, where they enjoyed a roast dinner, with Harry helping himself to a few pints of beer while his wife opted for water. Sources claimed that little Archie was sound asleep during the excursion and that the family managed to fit right in with the commoners, despite the heavy security presence, which allegedly included private security and two police officers.

The outing marked one of only a handful of occasions that baby Archie, the youngest member of the British Royal Family, has been spotted out in public since his birth. In July, the little royal, then just 2 months old, was seen in mom Markle’s arms as they watched Harry compete in a polo match. They were joined by his cousins Prince George, 5; Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, as well as Kate Middleton, whose husband Prince William also competed in the match.

The duke and duchess have chosen to keep their son out of the spotlight, even going so far as forgoing the typical post-birth outing on the steps of the hospital, as has become tradition in recent decades. Instead, after Archie’s May 6 birth, the couple waited until May 8 to formally introduce their little one to the world.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Markle said when she and Harry stepped out at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle on May 8 with Archie in tow. “He has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm.”

Despite the lack of public appearances, royal fans have been treated to plenty of information about the seventh in line to the British Throne, including the cute tidbit that the little one takes after his father.