Prince Harry’s First Video Interview After Baby Boy’s Birth Has Fans Gushing

Royal fans cannot get enough of beaming new dad Prince Harry following his first public address after the birth of his first royal baby.

The Duke of Sussex stepped outside to address hordes of royal onlookers after Buckingham Palace announced that he and wife Meghan Markle had welcomed their first child during the early morning hour of Monday, May 6.

“Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning,” he told the crowd of fans and media. “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.”

BREAKING: Prince Harry makes a statement to the media. He says: “Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning. “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.” #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/BFynZAyAbD — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) May 6, 2019

His short, but heartfelt words immediately won over fans, who couldn’t help but gush about his beaming and proud appearance, marking his first as a new dad.

“Aw, he’s just bursting with happiness and amazement,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Such wonderful news! Harry looks so happy..what a fabulous announcement, better than just posing on hospital steps,” another added. “CONGRATULATIONS. Welcome baby Sussex.”

“The love that Harry feels for his wife Meghan and his son! He’s so happy!” wrote a third.

“How can anyone not love Harry!!!” another fan gushed.

Harry and Markle welcomed their first child at 5:26 a.m. local time on Monday, May 6, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. The newest royal weighed in at 7lbs. 3oz, making him lighter than the three Cambridge children – Prince George weighed 8lb 6oz, Princess Charlotte weighted 8lb 3oz, and Prince Louis weighed 8lb 7oz. For comparison, Harry himself weighed 6lb 14oz when he arrived in 1984.

The palaces’ announcement also seemed to allude to the fact that while the new parents broke away from welcoming their child at the traditional Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, they revived an older tradition: welcoming a royal at home.

The births of recent royals have all been in hospitals, though baby Sussex would join grandfather Prince Charles and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth if born at home.

The new royal, seventh in line to the throne, does not yet have a name, though during his brief appearance, Harry promised that they would announce the moniker in just a few days’ time. It is also believed that fans will see their first glimpse of baby Sussex via official photos in the coming days.