Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Suffering From Insomnia, Can’t Wait to Meet Her ‘Little Love Bug’

Khloé Kardashian can’t wait to meet her “little love bug” — so much she seems to be having trouble sleeping!

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, 33, tweeted in the early morning hours of Sunday that she was suffering from insomnia, attaching a screenshot from the pregnancy app What To Expect that read, “Insomnia affects a whopping 78% of pregnant women. So you may be sleep-deprived, but you’re not alone.”

The things no one tells you hehe At least I’ll be good at the no sleep thing. I am so excited to meet our little love bug ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7NxOeLTdaH — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 4, 2018

“The things no one tells you hehe,” she captioned the photo. “At least I’ll be good at the no sleep thing. I am so excited to meet our little love bug.”

When a pregnant fan tweeted back at her that “insomnia is real,” saying she had been up since 3 a.m., Kardashian replied, “Im sorry love!! I’ve been up since 230. It’s crazy but we aren’t alone.” She also told a fan she would look into using a lavender spray to help her sleep.

Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson have been outspoken about the highs and lows of pregnancy since announcing they were expecting in December.

“I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter on Jan. 26. “I feel like I’ve always had cellulite but it’s way more prominent at the moment.”

She continued: “So far no stretch marks. So I’m happy about that [crossing fingers emoji] the perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch.”

But she shut down haters who thought her minor complaints were an admission that she didn’t want to be pregnant. “Don’t mind me… just growing a human over here!! Still, I almost can’t believe it. I know [I’m] a nerd but [I’m] just so excited,” she wrote in another tweet.

Of course, she could also have been excited for her little sister Kylie Jenner‘s birth announcement, which broke the news that the 20-year-old had welcomed her and rapper Travis Scott’s first baby on Feb. 1.

Jenner was long rumored to be pregnant, but had all but disappeared from the public eye since September, increasing interest in why she was keeping her life so secret so suddently.

But the Life of Kylie cast member revealed she was simply trying to keep her life stress-free while creating life.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

