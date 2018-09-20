Pregnant Kate Hudson Jokes About Water Breaking During Appearance on ‘Ellen’

Kate Hudson is so close to giving birth to her third child that she joked that her water may break during her Thursday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kate Hudson is set to give birth any second now, and during her recent sit-down with DeGeneres and her mom, Goldie Hawn, set to air Thursday, the 39-year-old actress got candid about her pregnancy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Let’s just say you’ve probably never had anyone this pregnant on your show,” the actress, 39, joked. “[My] water could go any second.”

If Hudson’s past experiences giving birth are any indication, this time around will be full of humor. In 2011, when she was in labor for 18 hours with now 7-year-old Bingham, Hawn was not keen to just sit around.

“I got hungry!” Hawn confessed. “She was in the stirrups and everything and was dilated. So I said, ‘I’m really hungry, I’m just going to come back,’ I came back with pizza and Doritos.”

“The best part was when mom called me when I was in labor and said, ‘I’m was about to take a swim and then I was going to have a massage. How long do you think you’re going to be laboring?’” Hudson added. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know, mom!’ I’m like calling the nurse going, ‘Do you know how long I’m going to be laboring? My mom wants to swim.’ “

Despite having announced that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa were expecting a baby girl in April, Hudson admitted that they have not yet settled on a name.

“We have a couple of them and we’re going to decide when the day comes,” she said.

The little girl will be Hudson’s third child – she shares son Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 7, with ex-partner Matthew Bellamy — and Fujikawa’s first, and according to the actress, everyone in the family is excited, with her sons “really excited” to be big brothers.

In the weeks and months leading up to the birth, Hudson has not shied away from documenting her pregnancy journey on her various social media platforms. She has frequently posted pictures of her growing baby bump, and even opened up about her struggle with morning sickness when she announced the gender of her baby.

After a babymoon to Greece, where she sported her baby bump while strolling the beach, Hudson and Fujikawa are back in the States and preparing to meet their bundle of joy.