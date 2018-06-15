Pregnant Hilary Duff Shows off Baby Bump Before Hike With Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff showed off her growing baby bump as she was getting ready to enjoy a hike with Matthew Koma.

“Waiting on my hiking buddy,” the Younger star wrote on the post on her Instagram story, showing off the bump while wearing a grey tank top and black leggings.

In another post, the actress wrote, “Found him,” alongside a shot of herself standing next to Koma, as they had two dogs along with them for the hike.

The “Sparks” singer announced the baby news on June 8 on Instagram, with a photo of the couple kissing, also showing off her bump. “Guess what guys! [Matthew Koma] and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” She added emojis of a pregnant woman, baby and bow to accompany the adorable post.

The couple is expecting a baby girl. Koma shared the same image on his own page, writing, “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother… [Hilary Duff] another incredible chapter begins.”

The baby girl will be Duff’s first child with Koma, who she has been seeing on and off for three years. She is already mom to 6-year-old Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Speaking on The Talk in December, the actress explained that timing was everyhing in her relationship with Koma.

“I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated,” she said. “It’s going so great.”

“Timing is such a big deal and third time’s a charm!” Duff continued. “I think that, you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not so much damage done, then it can always work out again.”

IN a 2017 interview, the actress talked about expanding her family, citing the end of her marriage to Comrie, with the pair’s divorce finalized in 2016.

“I’ve gotten over the fact that I’m not going to have a baby that’s close in age with Luca,” she said. “It sucked when everyone would be like, ‘When are you having another?’ I’d be like, ‘Do you know what’s happening right now? I’m not having another.’”

Duff added that she didn’t love hearing the question for multiple reasons.

“You get engaged: ‘When’s the wedding?’ You get married: ‘When’s the baby?’ You have a baby: ‘When’s the next one?’” she recalled. “I’m cherishing the now. Besides, watch: I’ll probably get some evil spawn of Hilary the next time around.”

Duff can be seen on Younger playing the role of Kelsey Peters, a young book editor who works and is friends with Sutton Foster’s Liza Miller.

Younger airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TVLand.