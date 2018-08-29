Pregnant Chelsea Houska Shares Baby Bump Photo at 38 Weeks

Chelsea Houska is almost at the end of her pregnancy.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram Stories Tuesday to show off her 38-week-old baby bump in an adorable photo, meaning we are a few weeks away from meeting her third child.

Houska can be seen wearing a grey T-shirt, grey sweatpants and her hair in a messy bun as she cradled her bump with one of her hands, as first reported by PEOPLE. She merely captioned the photo, “38 weeks.”

The reality star and husband Cole DeBoer announced they were expecting back in March, revealing they are having a baby girl. At the time, Houska posted a photo of the ultrasound framed with a black and white checkered bow with the words “It’s a Girl.”

“…GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited! 🎀,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple welcomed son Watson Cole in January 2017. Houska also has 8-year-old daughter Aubree Lind DeBoer from a previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

The Teen Mom star has been sharing frequent shots of her baby bump, giving fans updates on her latest pregnancy.

Houska must be looking forward to giving birth, as she shared she was already “over it” when she hit 33 weeks.

“Apparently my ‘over it’ stage of pregnancy hits at 33 weeks 5 days because #notmuchlonger,” she wrote.

At the time, she also joked about her “pregnancy brain” affecting her phone’s status.

“The other day I drove off with my phone on the hood of my car…..two days later, I threw it away in a garbage bag and then into a dumpster,” she wrote. “Aubree says it’s gonna end up in the toilet next #pregnancybrain #losingmymind.”

Some fans have been questioning her eating habits during her pregnancy, however, which led Houska to clap back at a hater.

Responding to a fan who had issued their own clapback to an article wondering whether Houska’s baby would be “okay,” Houska noted that there’s nothing wrong with trying to maintain a healthy pregnancy.

“Dude. This seriously bothered me when I saw it yesterday,” she wrote. “Apparently if you’re trying to not eat endless bowls of pasta and trying to be healthy during pregnancy, that means your doing keto and also not caring about your baby.”

Hang in there Chelsea, only a couple more weeks!