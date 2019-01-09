Pregnant ‘The Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Reveals Updated Photo of Baby Bump

Bekah Martinez is ringing in 2019 by reflecting on the many changes she has gone through in the past year, including her countdown to motherhood.

Following The Bachelor‘s Season 23 premiere Monday, Matinez, who vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on Season 22 of the ABC reality series, took to Instagram to recount a major change that she has undergone in the past year: pregnancy.

“A lot can change in a year … face and belly are a little plumper, heart’s a little fuller. (but excitement still makes me excited to be alive),” she captioned side-by-side photos of herself on the show in early 2018 and a more recent photo showing her growing baby bump. “Happy bachelor season!”

But pregnancy isn’t the only change that the mom-to-be has undergone. In December, Martinez announced she had just finished her first semester of college.

“I DID IT!!! I just finished my first term back at UC Irvine, 7.5 months pregnant, ugg boots and sweatpants in full force. I’m so proud of myself,” Martinez captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as she wore a UC Irvine sweatshirt.

While she has her nose buried in textbooks, she and boyfriend Grayston Leonard have had their noses buried in parenting and baby books since September, when Martinez announced in an interview with PureWow that she and Leonard were expecting their first child together.

“I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?’” she told the outlet. “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

Earlier this month, Martinez revealed that her baby on the way would be making its way into the world within the next 40 days, though they weren’t going to rush anything.

“36 weeks! Baby’s arriving sometime in the next 40 days,” she wrote. “My care provider and I are okay with baby going a couple weeks over or under! It’ll come when it feels good and ready.”

Although enjoying the glow of pregnancy, it hasn’t all been easy for the Bachelor alum, who recently revealed that she was battling pregnancy hormones and anxiety.

“I’ve officially fallen victim to the pregnancy hormones,” she said in an Instagram video. “Having a hard time dealing with the anxiety of leaving my parents home and going back to LA (even though it’s only been a week). I just want to be near my mom and dad and family and familiar childhood places.”