Pregnant ‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Gets Real About Hormones and Pregnancy

Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez’s “dream come true” pregnancy is coming with a difficult third trimester.

On Tuesday, Martinez, who competed on Season 22 of The Bachelor vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s love, opened up about her emotional pregnancy journey on her Instagram Story, revealing that she is battling hormones and anxiety.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Lil Rudolph over here,” she said in the clip. “I’ve officially fallen victim to the pregnancy hormones. Having a hard time dealing with the anxiety of leaving my parents home and going back to LA (even though it’s only been a week). I just want to be near my mom and dad and family and familiar childhood places.”

In an interview published on PureWow on Sept. 12, Martinez revealed that she and boyfriend Grayston Leonard were expecting their first child together after the two became accidentally pregnant three months into their relationship.

“I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?’” Martinez told the outlet. “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

Although both were initially unsure about the news, she added that they embraced the pregnancy and celebrated on Father’s Day.

“I was crying (happy tears) and said, ‘You’re going to be a dad!’ We hugged, and it was the first time we really got to be overjoyed,” she revealed. “We were finally able to celebrate and soak up all of that emotion.”

Speaking in a video posted to her YouTube channel in September, Martinez once again opened up about her initial reaction to learning that she was pregnant.

“This wasn’t in the plan, so it wasn’t right away, like, a ‘Oh my God, yes! This is so exciting, we’re going to have a baby! It was, like, ‘Oh, wow,’” the former ABC star explained, adding that she’s since had a change of heart: “I feel really healthy and alive and I feel really dynamic and excited about everything.”

Having since come to view her pregnancy as a “dream come true,” Martinez and Leonard have busied themselves with preparing for their baby on the way. Martinez has also taken time to document her pregnancy journey on social media.

Martinez and Leonard, who have been dating for about seven months and have even sparked a number of marriage rumors, are set to welcome their bundle of joy at the end of January, though they don’t intend to reveal the little one’s sex “until I push that little sucker out! You only have a surprise like this once in your life.”