Beloved NBC Actress Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Janet Montgomery is about to be a mom of two!

The New Amsterdam alum announced on Instagram last month that she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Joe Fox.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Montgomery shared the news on Monday, April 21 with a sweet beachside family photo of herself, Fox, and their 6-year-old daughter Sunday Juno Fox. Captioned, “our little clan is expanding and we couldn’t be more excited,” the photo didn’t show any of their faces, but was instead angled down and pointing at their feet in the sand. Montgomery could be seen with a visible baby belly.

The pregnancy announcement was met with a flurry of excitement from Montgomery’s followers. Her 1923 co-star Michelle Randolph commented, “Congratulations,” as actor Tom Rooke added, “Amazing!!! Huge congrats lovely!” Actress Wunmi Mosaku wrote, “Congratulations Janet!! How wonderful!!!”

The little one on the way will be the second for Montgomery and Fox, a creative director and copywriter. The couple began dating in 2017 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Sunday, in March 2019 in what Fox later described as “one of the scariest most precious moments of my life.”

“We went in Thursday evening when my contractions started and after a grueling 22 hours of laboring, me and baby both got sick. My incredible doctors called that our beautiful baby girl was in distress and I had contracted a uterus infection,” she recalled at the time. “Sunday was delivered via emergency [cesarean section] at 8.59pm and from every single doctor, nurse, PA I encountered in my four days in hospital I felt nothing but confidence from.”

Less than a year later, Montgomery and Fox married in Jamaica in November 2019, with the actress telling her fans, “this was one of the greatest days of my life.”

Montgomery is best known for her starring role on NBC’s New Amsterdam. The actress portrayed Dr. Lauren Bloom throughout the medical drama’s five-season run from 2018 until 22. Her other credits include Olivia Maine on This Is Us, Freda Dudley Ward in Downton Abby, and Rebecca Egan in Quantum Leap. She most recently appeared in 1923.