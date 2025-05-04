Fox News’ Kat Timpf Rips Into Mom-Shamers

Refusing to put up with any more negativity, Fox News analyst and new mother Kat Timpf unleashed on mom-shammers.

Last week, Timpf took to her Instagram account to speak out about parenting critics. “One fun thing I’ve noticed about being a mom is, if you ever post without your baby, or God forbid, having fun without your baby, people are like ‘Oh my God! Where’s her baby? She’s a mother.’ ‘Should a mother be acting like this? Grow up.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She continued, “And then a lot of those same people are the ones being like, ‘Why don’t more women want to have kids? Why does no one have kids anymore?’ I don’t know, maybe because as soon as you do, you are not allowed to act like a person without getting bullied for it. That has something to do with it.”

Timpf also pointed out that the criticism is constant no matter what she and other moms do. “If you do post your kid, that’s a problem too,” she explained. “Cause some people are like, ‘Why she exploding this kid for likes?’ ‘I feel bad for this baby.’”

The journalist further stated that she has only been a mom for a couple of months and has experienced constant negativity.

“I’m starting to think that the only way to be a parent and avoid backlash is to be a dad,” she added.

Timpf and her husband, Cameron Friscia, welcomed their first child earlier this year. Following the birth, she started treatment for breast cancer.