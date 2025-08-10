‘Plot Twist’: Beloved Sitcom Star Pregnant With Baby Boy

A beloved sitcom star is expecting.

Sophie Willan from BBC Two’s Alma’s Not Normal is pregnant with her first child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Plot twist… WE’RE HAVING A BABY BOY!” Willan, 37, shared on her Instagram in May with her partner, chef Carniel Francis Levy, alongside images of the sonogram. “Our lives are about to change forever, in the most chaotic, joyful, and magical way… And yes, we’re already arguing about baby names.”

“Thank you so much for all the gorgeous messages and love about our baby news!” the actress continued in the comments. “We’ve been blown away by the response. We can’t reply to everyone, but please know how much we appreciate it. We’re so excited too!”

News of the pregnancy came just days after Willan accepted the BAFTA TV award for Scripted Comedy for Alma’s Not Normal in an expletive-filled speech. While Willan attempted to replace the swear words as her speech went on, she ultimately slipped up and continued to swear. The words were edited out by the time the acceptance speech was broadcast on BBC One. But knowing now that she was pregnant at the time of the speech, it makes sense that her brain was a bit more jumbled than usual, and she wasn’t able to think straight.

Since 2018, Willan has served as the narrator of Channel 4’s reality show The Circle UK and has appeared on numerous other shows such as Still Open All Hours, Click & Connect, Class Dismissed, The Tez O Clock Show, and Live from The Comedy Store. She created BBC’s Alma’s Not Normal, which premiered in 2020 and follows the titular character as she tries to give life meaning and the “fabulous” outcome she has always dreamed of while coping with the strained relationships of her family. The series also stars Jayde Adams, Siobhan Finneran, James Baxter, Nicholas Asbury, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Maizie Wickson.

Since Willan and her partner are already arguing about baby names, there’s no telling what name they will settle on. But now with only three months to go until the little one is here, fans won’t have to wait too much longer. Of course, as long as he is healthy and happy, then it doesn’t really matter, but it should be fun to see what they eventually name him.