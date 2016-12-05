Pink’s Decaf Coffee Break Turned Into a Much Needed ‘Rest Stop’

When microwaving your decaf coffee becomes an excuse to sit on the floor and rest for a while…. #help #reststop #illjustbehereifyouneedme A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 5, 2016 at 10:28am PST

Pink will use any excuse to take a quick break during her pregnancy!

The pop singer, who is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Carey Hart, shared a photo on Instagram of herself laughing while sitting on the kitchen floor, ET reports.

“When microwaving your decaf coffee becomes an excuse to sit on the floor and rest for a while… #help #reststop #illjustbehereifyouneedme,” she joked in the caption.

Pink and Carey’s 5-year-old daughter is getting excited for her new role as big sister. Last week, the 37-year-old singer shared a photo of Willow changing her doll’s diaper with the caption, “Dry run.”