Pink Takes Her Family Camping and the Photos Are Adorable

My sun and my moon A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

Pink goes camping!

The 37-year-old singer and her family went on a camping trip this weekend and she took to Instagram to share adorable photos from the adventure.

Pink posted a side-by-side photo of herself with her 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 5-month-old son Jameson Moon. “My sun and my moon,” she captioned the sweet snaps.

The “Just Like Fire” songstress didn’t forget about her handsome husband, Carey Hart.

“And my stars #campout #getthesummerstarted #whyareyousocute,” she wrote alongside a photo of her man sitting in the shade.

And my ✨ stars #campout #getthesummerstarted #whyareyousocute A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Just last month, Pink shared another photo of her husband on a campground, but this time he traded in his regular clothes for a tiny speedo. Hart showed off his full body in the photo and Instagram users commented on his lack of leg tattoos.

The family definitely knows how to get their summer started in very adventurous way!

