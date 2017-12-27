Pink’s Daughter’s Hair Steals Spotlight in Sweet Birthday Post for Baby Jameson

Pink’s son Jameson turned 1 year old on Tuesday and the rock star shared a sweet photo collage of her kids to celebrate the special day.

“Happy birthday Jameson Moon. Your family loves you to the sun and back,” Pink wrote in the caption.

The post featured a few adorable pics of 6-year-old Willow holding, kissing and posing with baby Jameson.

While many of Pink’s followers wished Jameson a happy birthday and the rest of the fam happy holidays, many focused on Willow’s bright pink hair.

“Love her hair!!” one person wrote.

“I also love the pink hair on big sis!” another said.

“I love Willow’s hair. This is so nice of you, that you let her do what sh wants,” one person said.

“I love her hair!!!!! You’re the best mom!” someone wrote, while someone else compared her to Pink.

“Willow is turning into a rockstar just like you!” the person commented.

“Umm hi willow! Can I have your awesome hair?” a jealous fan asked.

While the comments on the post were overwhelmingly positive, Pink is no stranger to negative feedback when it comes to sharing information about her kids.

Earlier this month, Pink’s dating advice to Willow was the subject of backlash when she told Cosmo anyone who dates her daughter has to be “good-looking.”

In the interview, Pink recalls Willow recently asked her “how many boys” she could have “at once.” Pink responded “Probably none of them, because they won’t deserve you.” The singer went on to list qualifications for potential boyfriends.

“They have to be kind, respectful. They have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms. They have to be good-looking. They have to be funny.”

Pink stressed the “funny” requirement the most, though people online zeroed in on the “good-looking” prerequisite more than any others.

Comments and shares were full of people accusing the singer of hypocrisy, saying that it was “shallow” to tell her daughter to focus on looks at such a young age.

Other people, however, thought the outrage was a little over-blown. They interpreted a more subjective meaning in Pink’s advice, saying that “good-looking” is different depending on who’s doing the looking.

A few days before that interview, Pink told The People that she’s raising her kids gender-neutral, which caused an uproar on social media.

The singer said that she didn’t want her kids to be “defined by traditional gender roles.”

“We are a very label-less household,” the singer told reporters. “Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: ‘Great, can you teach me how to make African food?’”

From adoring fans falling even more in love with her to critics saying they’ll never listen to her music again, the comment made waves on social media — read more about the controversy here.

Pink married motocross racer Carey Hart in 2006. She gave birth to Willow in 2011, and their new son Jameson at the end of last year. In October, she released her seventh album, Beautiful Trauma.

Photo credit: Instagram / @pink