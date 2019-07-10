Pink Slams ‘Parenting Police’ on Summer Fun Photo of Daughter

Pink is coming for the “parenting police” as she and 8-year-old daughter Willow enjoy some serious summer fun, unbothered by Instagram trolls. The singer made it clear exactly what she thinks of people who can’t help but shame other parents for even the smallest perceived infraction in a sassy Instagram post Monday, which showed her daughter frolicking in a sprinkler with a friend.

“Here’s a picture of my child running through water,” Pink began the caption, before launching into an imitation of the comments she was sure to get.

“It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water,” she scoffed at herself. “And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life.”

Commenting on people who have claimed her career has kept her from her children, the “So What” artist continued, “And her mother wasn’t even there. I was….. gasp…. working!!!! In another country!”

In addition to a middle finger emoji, Pink closed out her message with a series of telling and NSFW hashtags, including, “Instagram is fun,” “F— the parenting police,” “Opinions are like a—holes” and “So many a—holes.”

For people who would take offense at her stance against judgy parents, Pink made her position there clear as well, hashtagging, “If you feel like unfollowing, please God, do it quickly.”

Pink and husband Carey Hart have long been the subject of parent shaming, for everything from allowing 2-year-old son Jameson to run around naked to allowing Willow to ride a dirt bike.”

In April, she even vowed to stop posting photos of her children online after a photo of Jameson without a diaper inspired commenters to even claim she should have her parents taken away from her.

“I cried. I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family,” she told Ellen DeGeneres not long after. “It’s my proudest moment in my whole life. I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve ever done. And I just won’t share them anymore. I won’t do it. I’m not posting pictures of them anymore.”

“There’s a way to do things and that mean stuff, that ain’t it,” she continued, adding that “it’s also a good time” to pull away from social media “because [Willow] is seven now, it’s probably time to pull her back from the world and let her just live her best life.”

