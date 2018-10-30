Pink Reveals Photo of Daughter Willow in Hospital

Pink took to Instagram early Tuesday morning to reveal that her and husband Carey Hart’s 7-year-old daughter, Willow, paid a visit to the emergency room after an accident on the playground.

The pop music superstar said that after falling from the monkey bars, Willow is “fine” and in true 7-year-old fashion is just excited that she’s getting out of having to do her chores for a while.

In the photo, Pink sits with Willow in the emergency room.

“Monkey bars from hell. ER convos with my soulchild.” Pink wrote, adding the hashtag #shesfine. “Her fav part of all of this is that she doesn’t have to do her chores.”

Fans immediately wished Willow a speedy recovery in the comments section of the post.

“I hope she heals quick,” one fan wrote.

“Hope she’s ok,” another said.

“Get better soon sweet Willow,” someone else wrote.

“Hope she feels better soon. The joys of motherhood,” another person commented.

Others commended the celebrity mom for instilling values like responsibility in her kids.

“I adore that @pink has her babies do chores! They’ll be great wee humans,” someone said.

“I love that your children have chores. Raising them right,” another wrote.

“Love [that] this little one travels all over the world with her famous parents and still has chores. Keep raising her well, mama. Hope she heals fast to hit those monkey bars again,” another commenter said.

Just days before the injury, Willow joined her mom for a Greatest Showman sing along.

The two teamed up to record a version of the film’s song “A Million Dreams” for The Greatest Showman: Reimagined. In a video of the experience, the two share some adorable banter before Pink tells her daughter, “You’re fun. I’m glad I had you.”

It’s clear Willow inherited her mother’s musical talent when she sings the first verse of the song on her own, as Pink coaches her through before joining her for the rest of the track.

“To have [Willow] finally having something like this [is amazing],” Pink tells The Greatest Showman director Michael Grace and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. “You made our favorite movie ever.”

Pink shared a clip from the video on Instagram last week, writing, “Willow & I recently had the awesome opportunity to sing together one of our all-time favorite songs #AMillionDreams.”

Willow recently joined Pink on her Beautiful Trauma Tour, along with dad Hart and younger brother, Jameson, 22 months. The family has traveled around the world, with Pink sharing plenty of adorable photos of her kids throughout the tour.