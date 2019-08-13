Pink’s Latest Photo of Son in Hilarious T-Shirt Is Priceless

Pink is always candid about her #momlife, and the singer was at it again over the weekend when she uploaded a new photo of herself with her kids, 8-year-old daughter Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson.

In the shot, Pink is sitting on the floor with her legs crossed and her eyes closed, wearing a shirt that reads, “I’m so tired.” Behind her is willow, who is standing and eating a snack, and beside her is a very energetic Jameson, who is yelling and wearing a shirt that reads, “I’m not tired,” a phrase that many parents likely know all too well.

“Family Portrait,” Pink’s caption read, alluding to one of her early hits. “#toofunnynottoshare #mylife #worthit #familyband.”

Willow and Jameson have been traveling with their mom on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which will end its run on Monday with the second of two shows in Toronto, Canada.

On Monday, Aug. 12, Pink shared a photo of a note and a bouquet of flowers she had received from husband Carey Hart to commemorate her time on the road.

“Congrats Baby!!! All I can say is ‘wow,’” Hart’s note read. “I’m so proud of the person you are. You pulled off the impossible. Record setting tour, chart topping album, amazing mother, and loving wife. I’m so sorry I’m not there for the last show, but I’m so fortunate to be shot gun with you through the whole experience. I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate life with you after the tour.”

The photo also sees a tiny hand, probably belonging to Jameson, reaching up towards the display.

“Thank you babe…. I told the audience about this last night and we all decided that Hell has officially frozen over,” Pink joked in her caption. “#handwritten #whoareyouandwhatdidyoudowithmyhusband #sweetheart #grateful #wecantwaittoseeyou #bonvoyageeurope.”

Pink wrapped up her tour’s run in Europe in The Hague, Netherlands, on Sunday, Aug. 11 and will perform in Uniondale, New York on Friday before her pair of shows in Toronto on Sunday and Monday.

Ahead of her show in The Hague, the singer reflected on her tour with a pensive Instagram post featuring a photo re-shared from a fan.

“Cannot believe it’s show 154/157 tonight,” Pink wrote. “To say it’s been an amazing couple of years is an understatement in every possible way. We as a band and crew are beyond grateful, beyond dazzled and beyond magically mystified by all of the beautiful hearts all over this world…. cannot wait for tonight. Thank you.”

