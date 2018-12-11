Pink’s Husband Carey Hart Responds After Being Shamed for Letting Son Ride Dirt Bike

Carey Hart will not take parenting criticisms lying down. The former professional motocross competitor shared a few images from a dirt biking adventure with his 1-year-old son Jameson ahead of his second birthday.

“Jamo has his race face on,” Hart captioned a photo with laughing crying emojis. He got a jump on the inevitable “parent police” who would be commenting on the picture. “Don’t worry parent police, I’m a professional. #BeADadNotAFad,” he wrote.

In the photo, Hart sits on the dirt bike behind Jameson, who he shares with wife Pink.

Many of the racer’s 900,000 Instagram followers took to the comments section to criticize him for allowing his child on a dirt bike, especially as some said the child wasn’t properly protected.

When one commenter sarcastically wrote, “Nice eye protection for the kid,” Hart replied, “Move along.”

In another post, Hart shared a slew of photos of the family having fun, revealing that Pink and their 7-year-old daughter, Willow, were also hanging out. “Awesome day riding motorcycles w/ the family @castillo_ranch. Jamo is dirt bike crazy, and got to take him on some fun rides. Willow and mama @pink were charging the track. Love days like that!!!!”

In the photos, Jameson rides on Hart’s bike, while Pink rocks a “Mama Hart” jersey and Willow rocks full head-to-toe getup on her own bike.

Hart and Pink often speak out against critics of their parenting. In August, Hart shared a photo of Jameson at a restaurant when the 1-year-old had hand foot and mouth disease. After he was criticized for taking the child out in public with a contagious viral infection, he wasn’t afraid to clap back.

“What’s your point? You think I let my kids eat off other people’s plates?” he replied. Then, to another, he said, “Yeah, my judgement was a result of another woman’s judgement on my child. But hey we can go in circles all day. I suggest you go find a page that posts and talks about embarrassing kids being quarantined and treated like lepers!!!!”

In that same month, Pink unleashed a fury on paparazzi after she was discharged from an Australian hospital after being treated for a gastric virus while on tour. When paparazzi members began snapping photos of her on a beach, making it appear that she postponed tour shows so that she could relax on the beach, she had a few choice words.

“That’s a warning to paparazzi. You might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling.”