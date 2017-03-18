Pink Debuts Bold New Look Perfect for Spring

Feelin myself @colormeknights #rainbowbright A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Pink is definitely feeling herself these days with a bright new look perfect for spring.

The 37-year-old singer and songwriter took to Instagram on Friday to share an image of her brand new rainbow look, complete with pink and purple tresses.

With the hashtag ‘rainbow bright,’ Pink captioned the photo, “Feelin’ myself @colormeknights.”

The multi-tasking mother isn’t new to dabbling with bright hair colors like her latest. When she first hit the music scene in 2003, Pink was exactly that — a fierce rocker breaking the Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera mold with bright pink locks. Since then, she has dared to go where every hairstylist dreams. Last summer, Pink sported a softer shade of pink.

While the “So What” singer was treating herself to a day at the salon Friday, she spent her Thursday afternoon taking care of her “sick babies,” with a sweet post she shared to social media.

